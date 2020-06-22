The week in football: German TV deal done, Liverpool title wait

After a low-key draw at Everton on Sunday, Liverpool can only clinch the title at home to Crystal Palace on Wednesday if Manchester City slips up at home to Burnley on Monday.

But after 30 years since their last English championship, a few days more is unlikely to make much difference.

A direct duel with City, in Manchester on July 2, would be their next chance to seal the deal if Pep Guardiola’s side also wins at Chelsea on Thursday.

How much will the German football league (DFL) pocket for the next batch of television rights for four seasons from 2021/22?

On Monday, the league will officially approve the results of rights auctions both for live games shown on subscription channels or streaming services and highlights packages.

More than 4.6 billion euros ($5.1 billion) was banked last time but the new amount is likely to feel the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

Werder Bremen will enter the final round of Bundesliga fixtures on Saturday knowing they must win at home to Cologne or their 39-year stay in the Bundesliga will come to an end.

Even that might not be enough for the four-time champions to avoid just a second-ever relegation though.

Fortuna Dusseldorf in the play-off place above second last Bremen will live to fight another day with a win – and possibly even a draw – at Union Berlin.

Borussia Moenchengladbach will almost certainly secure Champions League football – and the pots of cash that come with it – with a draw at home to Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Bayer Leverkusen is also in contention for the final spot in the elite competition but must defeat Mainz and hope for good news from Gladbach to make it.

Giant duel, Barcelona and Real Madrid are not letting the closed-door resumption of La Liga impede a thrilling title race.

Lionel Messi’s side slipped at Sevilla last weekend to open the door for grateful Real, who went narrowly ahead of their rivals by winning at Real Sociedad.

Neither have long to wait before resuming a hectic post-suspension schedule – Barcelona host Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday, Real Madrid welcome Mallorca a day later.

Atalanta’s emotional return to action in Bergamo, an area of Italy hit badly by the coronavirus, continues with plenty at stake for visiting Lazio on Wednesday.

The capital side are hot on the heels of serial champions Juventus and emerging unscathed from this test could indicate, finally, a title-holder could be crowned in Serie A. (dpa/NAN)