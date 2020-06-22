Vulcanizer arrested for stealing client’s pant in Ogun

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

A 22- year- old vulcanizer, Dele Ope had been arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command for stealing a pant belonging to his client.

The command spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi in a statement said the suspect was arrested following a report by a woman (name withheld) at Warewa division that she invited the suspect who to come and fix the deflated tyre of in her residence.

But after fixing the tyre and he left, she discovered that her pant that was spread on a rope within the compound was missing.

According to her, since the vulcanizer was the only person who came to the compound, she went round in search of him, but he is no where to be found.

Upon the report, the DPO Warewa division SP Folake Afeniforo detailed detectives to the area where the suspect was traced and arrested. Dele’s house was subsequently searched and the woman’s pant was recovered there.

On interrogation, the suspect confessed that he stole the pant with the intention of taking it to an herbalist for money making ritual.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police CP Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered that the suspect be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.