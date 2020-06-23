Akeredolu sacks all aides of his deputy

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Tuesday sacked all the aides of Agboola Ajayi, his deputy who defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP over the weekend.

The Governor had earlier approved the sack of Allen Sowore, spokesman of Ajayi.

The affected aides are Olomu Bayo, special assistant, special duties; Olawale Mukaila, special assistant, photography, Babatope Okeowo, deputy chief press secretary; Samuel Ogunmusi, personal assistant, (deputy governor), Omotunmise Tokunbo, special assistant to the wife of the deputy governor; and Erifeyiwa Akinnugba, photography, wife of the deputy governor.

The disengagement of the aides was announced by Segun Ajiboye, Akeredolu’s chief press secretary.

The deputy governor had insisted that he will not resign from office despite his defection from APC to PDP where it is expected that he will contest against his boss.