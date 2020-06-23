Akeredolu sacks all aides of his deputy

Akeredolu sacks all aides of his deputy

Tuesday, June 23, 2020 3:07 pm


Governor Akeredolu of Ondo State

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Tuesday sacked all the aides of Agboola Ajayi, his deputy who defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP over the weekend.

The Governor had earlier approved the sack of Allen Sowore, spokesman of Ajayi.

The affected aides are Olomu Bayo, special assistant, special duties; Olawale Mukaila, special assistant, photography, Babatope Okeowo, deputy chief press secretary; Samuel Ogunmusi, personal assistant, (deputy governor), Omotunmise Tokunbo, special assistant to the wife of the deputy governor; and Erifeyiwa Akinnugba, photography, wife of the deputy governor.

The disengagement of the aides was announced by Segun Ajiboye, Akeredolu’s chief press secretary.

The deputy governor had insisted that he will not resign from office despite his defection from APC to PDP where it is expected that he will contest against his boss.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    13 mins ago

    Anxieties over missing female student in Kogi
    3 hours ago

    Gov. Akeredolu sacks deputy’s media aide
    3 hours ago

    Kogi PDP ticket: Supreme Court adjourns ruling again
    3 hours ago

    Sen. Ndume stands as surety for Maina’s bail application
    3 hours ago

    Man in court for allegedly having sex with a pig
    3 hours ago

    Edo 2020: Obaseki not barred from PDP primary – Lawyer
    7 hours ago

    South Africa’s Zuma due in court to face corruption charges
    7 hours ago

    Ondo Governorship: PDP extends sale of nomination form