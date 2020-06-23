Anxieties over missing female student in Kogi

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

There are growing concerns about the safety and whereabouts of Olorunyomi Comfort Anjorin. a missing young lady and student of Kingsley College of Education in Kwara State. The student has not been sighted by anyone in about two weeks, precisely since Tuesday June 9th, this year.

Her ordeals started when some unknown armed men accompanied by someone from the neighborhood, stormed her village, Takete-Ide in MopAmuro Local Government Area of Kogi State on the said date. After a few enquiry, she was located and forcefully whisked away to a yet to be identified destination.

It was gathered that she resisted the order to enter into the vehicle claiming not to know her unexpected guests. But a few slaps brought her to compliance. Some persons in the area were said to have been attracted by her ordeals.

Promptly, they mobilized for intervention and her possible rescue. However the interventionists were discouraged when the assailants displayed their arms and claimed to be detectives who were on an official mission to effect her arrest. Without much Ado, they sped away with their petrified and totally humbled target.

The ordeal of the orphan who lost both parents many years ago has been a source of worry to her friends, family members and entire community. They have organised search visits to all police stations in the area. They have also taken their search to Lokoja, the State capital and to far away Kwara State, all to no avail.

There are conflicting reactions to her travails. While some people in the community fear that her abductors were criminals others claim her arrest was in connection to a stolen phone. It is claimed that the detectives tracked the number of one of her regular callers. They located the person at Effo, a nearby community and called she eventually led them to her village where they effected the arrest.

“If she was kidnapped, the kidnappers have not contacted the family. We have been going from one police station to another to look for her. Starting from the police in our community down to Lokoja and Ilorin, we have no clue of her. We want the police and government to help us in locating her. We have been in distress since her disappearance.” Bolu, one of her brothers told TheNews.

Another source in the community who preferred to be unnamed, expressed worries about the girl’s safety. “With the rising wave of rape and other violent actions against women, I just pray she has not fallen into wrong hands. If truly she was arrested by real detectives,

I expect them to have made contacts.”

The source appealed to the security agencies to come to the aid of the family in finding the 20-year-old girl.