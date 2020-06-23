Cultism, a factor in rape, gender-based violence – Obaseki

By Jethro Ibileke

As the sudden rise in cases of rape and cultism continues to attract condemnation, wife of Edo state Governor, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, has identified cultism as underlying factor in cases of rape and other gender-based violence in the country.

Mrs. Obaseki disclosed this on Tuesday, while receiving several women groups at the government house in Benin, under the auspices of Edo Women Development Initiative.

The women groups were on a protest march to demand protection for women and girls in the state from rape and abuse.

She noted that “the frequency and the sordid manner in which these wicked people carry out these assaults; how they rape and kill show traces of cult activities.”

The Edo First Lady disclosed that she and other Governors’ wives in Nigeria have commenced moves towards ensuring that rape is brought to its barest minimum level in the country.

She therefore challenged the governors’ wives to address these underlying issues that may been the reason for gender-based violence in the country.

Mrs. Obaseki also charged Governors of the 36 states of the country to “address issues of cultism and other underlying factors that have spiked the rate of rape in Nigeria.”

She assured the protesters that whatever that needs to be done will be done to ensure that this menace is reduced to the barest minimum.

Earlier the Coordinator of Child Protection Network, Mrs. Stella Obehi Ojeme, called for installation of CCTV cameras in all institution: in the churches, in the mosques, in shopping malls, “to help save evidence, so the issue of anybody tampering with evidence will not arise.

“We are saying that we want social workers in all the schools so that when children are in distress, they will be able to identify them and know what is wrong,” she added.

Also speaking, the Chairperson of Edo Women Development Initiative, Dr. (Mrs.) Roseline Okosun, said “I have brought “market women, I have brought our daughters, I have brought school children to come and plead with you to beg His Excellency to secure our daughters.”