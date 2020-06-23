Edo 2020: Primary election committee submits report to APC NWC

Tuesday, June 23, 2020 10:22 pm


Uzodinma

The Primary Election Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) headed by Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo,  has submitted its report,  confirming Mr Osagie Ize-Iyamu as the party’s flag bearer for the Sept. 19, governorship election in Edo.

Uzodinma,  who was represented by the committee’s Secretary,  Dr Surajudeen Bashiru,  submitted the report to the party’s National Working Committee (NWC)  headed by the Deputy National Chairman,  Sen. Abiola Ajimobi,  in Abuja on Tuesday.

The governor described the primaries as peaceful,  as the party  members maintained orderliness and observed Coronavirus (COVID-19) protocol.

Ajimobi, who was represented by the APC National Vice Chairman,  South/South,  Hilliard Etta,  lauded the committee for a job well done.

He  urged the committee to transmit the report to the party’s election panel.

