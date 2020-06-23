Edo court restrains PDP, INEC from excluding Obaseki, others from primary

By Jethro Ibileke

Justice J. O. Okeaya-Inneh of High Court of Justice, Ekpoma, Edo state, gave respite to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state, following an order he made, restraining the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and others, from removing, preventing or purporting to exclude him or any of other aspirant who has been cleared by the party from participating in the gubernatorial primary slated for 25th June, 2020.

The Judge made the order while ruling in a suit filed by Felix Irioh and Tom Irehobhude.

The defendants in the suit are Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, the PDP, Hon. Andy Ikhajiangbe, Peter Akhimien and INEC.

The applicants sought “an Order of Interim Injunction restraining INEC from however refusing to recognize and/or accept the name of any of the aspirants named in paragraph 2 above especially Mr. Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki as lawful aspirants having been lawfully screened and cleared by the 2nd defendant to participate in the 2nd primary election scheduled to hold on the 25th June, 2020 in any report of the monitoring of the said primaries pending the hearing of the Motion On Notice.”

According to the Judge, “The balance of convenience is in favour of the 1st and 2nd applicants and there is no undue delay in bringing this application. It is in that light that I find merit in this application.

“I find in my humble view that the applicants have satisfied the guidelines for the grant of the orders sought as enjoined in the celebrated landmark case of Kotoye v CBN (1989), 1 NWLR PT. 98, 419 at 441.”

Justice Okeaya-Inneh adjourned the matter to July 1, 2020, for hearing of pending applications.

With the ruling, Governor Obaseki has been given the legal green light to participate in the gubernatorial primary.