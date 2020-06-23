Fresh trouble as court bars Obaseki from PDP primaries

Fresh trouble as court bars Obaseki from PDP primaries

Tuesday, June 23, 2020 6:42 am


Governor Godwin Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki may not be allowed to be part of the June 25 Peoples Democratic Party primaries for Edo Governorship election if the order of a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt Rivers State is allowed to stand.

Obaseki joined the PDP from the All Progressives Congress, APC last Friday in Benin city.

The Edo State Governor was screened and granted waiver to participate in the election by the National Working Commitee of the party in Abuja last Saturday.

But one of the governorship aspirants under the platform of the party, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama filed a suit to stop the Governor from participating in the primaries on several grounds.

The aspirant had argued, among others that Obaseki recently joined the party and that only those who purchased the forms during the stipulated window before the waiver granted Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, who recently defected from the APC should be allowed to partake in the primaries.

He also questioned the validity of Obaseki’s certificates.

The primaries of the PDP is scheduled for June 25, while the Independent National Electoral Commission has fixed the main election for September 19, 2020.

Source: Eagle online

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    7 hours ago

    Saudi Arabia allows Hajj only for ‘very limited number’ of residents
    8 hours ago

    COVID-19: Road, Airport to reopen after meeting guidelines – PTF
    8 hours ago

    No state in Nigeria is COVID-19 free – NCDC
    8 hours ago

    FG to launch COVID-19 response action plan – Health Minister
    8 hours ago

    U.S. labels 4 more China media outlets as foreign missions
    9 hours ago

    Makinde’s bid to reopen schools in Oyo insensitive, says FG
    9 hours ago

    Gov. Bello to Obaseki: Power of incumbency won’t help you
    9 hours ago

    Police Corporal who killed cyclist over N100 bribe dismissed