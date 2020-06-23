Fresh trouble as court bars Obaseki from PDP primaries

Governor Godwin Obaseki may not be allowed to be part of the June 25 Peoples Democratic Party primaries for Edo Governorship election if the order of a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt Rivers State is allowed to stand.

Obaseki joined the PDP from the All Progressives Congress, APC last Friday in Benin city.

The Edo State Governor was screened and granted waiver to participate in the election by the National Working Commitee of the party in Abuja last Saturday.

But one of the governorship aspirants under the platform of the party, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama filed a suit to stop the Governor from participating in the primaries on several grounds.

The aspirant had argued, among others that Obaseki recently joined the party and that only those who purchased the forms during the stipulated window before the waiver granted Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, who recently defected from the APC should be allowed to partake in the primaries.

He also questioned the validity of Obaseki’s certificates.

The primaries of the PDP is scheduled for June 25, while the Independent National Electoral Commission has fixed the main election for September 19, 2020.

Source: Eagle online