Injured Aguero heads to Barcelona to see specialist

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will fly to Barcelona to have a specialist look at his knee, the English Premier League (EPL) club said on Tuesday.

The Argentina forward picked up an injury in Monday’s 5-0 win over Burnley.

Aguero was fouled in the box by Burnley defender Ben Mee and he went down clutching his knee before he was withdrawn with Gabriel Jesus coming on as a substitute.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said after the game he feared Aguero could miss the rest of the season.

He revealed that the 32-year-old had been struggling with a knee problem the past few weeks.

“Sergio Aguero suffered damage to his left knee in the 5-0 win over Burnley on Monday evening,” the club said in a statement.

“The striker will now travel to Barcelona to see Dr Ramon Cugat for further examination.”

Already, second-placed Manchester City’s chances of reducing the 20-point gap to league leaders Liverpool are slim with eight games to go.

Now, a long term absence for Aguero will leave Guardiola short of strikers when the 2019/2020 UEFA Champions League resumes.

Manchester City lead 2-1 against Real Madrid from the away leg of their last 16 match and are hoping to reach August’s “Final Eight’’ of the competition in Lisbon.(Reuters/NAN)