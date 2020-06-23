Kogi PDP ticket: Supreme Court adjourns ruling again

Kogi PDP ticket: Supreme Court adjourns ruling again

Tuesday, June 23, 2020 1:21 pm


Justice


Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Nearly two months after it received appeal and Cross appeal petitions on the Kogi State People’s Democratic Party, PDP governorship ticket, the Supreme Court has again adjourned it’s ruling.

The team of Justices led by the Chief Justice of the Federation, CJN, Ibrahim Tanko Muhammed, Tuesday adjourned the matter to Friday 26th June for final adjudication and judgement.

Two of the thirteen aspirants, that contested in the September 3, 2019 primary, Abubakar Ibrahim and Musa Wada are claiming ownership of the ticket.

Wada was declared winner by the Governor Fintiri led electoral committee, but Abubakar cried blue murder citing gross electoral malpractices against the declared winner.
Abubakar, son of former Governor Ibrahim Idris promptly pulled all the strings in the party to seek redress. When that failed, he took his grievances to the High Court. The court said the controversial primary was not valid and returned a verdict of no Victor, no Vanquished.

Both parnties proceeded to the Court of Appeals to test the ruling. The Appeal court returned a non declaratory ruling. The court recognised the validity of the PDP Primary but kept mum on the winner.

Still dissatisfied both parties headed to the Apex court, which has now indicated intention to give final ruling on Friday.

The Supreme Court is bound to deliver judgement in a pre-election matter sixty days after the filling, in line with the new alteration and amedmement to the Nigerian constitution. It’s decision is expected to have far reaching effects on internal party democracy in Nigeria.

