Man in court for allegedly having sex with a pig

Man in court for allegedly having sex with a pig

Tuesday, June 23, 2020 1:13 pm


A 22- year-old man,  Ayokunbi Olaniyi, on Tuesday appeared in an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly having sex with a pig.

The police charged  Olaniyi, who resides in Eleti – Odo area, Iwo Road, Ibadan , with one count of unnatural offence.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Opeyemi Olagunju, told the court that on April 2, at about 4 p.m. at Elewi – Odo , Ibadan , the defendant allegedly had sex with a pig against order of nature.

He alleged that the defendant worked for Mrs Adenike Taiwo’s pig farm in Elewi – Odo area, Ibadan.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 214 (2) of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol. II , Laws of Oyo State 2000.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Mumin Jimoh, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

Jimoh said the owner of the pig has forgiven the defendant.

Chief Magistrate Olaide Amzat said:” if the owner has forgiven the defendant, has God forgiven him or the pig forgiven him?”

“The law must take its cause”.

Amzat admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    53 mins ago

    Gov. Akeredolu sacks deputy’s media aide
    58 mins ago

    Kogi PDP ticket: Supreme Court adjourns ruling again
    1 hour ago

    Sen. Ndume stands as surety for Maina’s bail application
    1 hour ago

    Edo 2020: Obaseki not barred from PDP primary – Lawyer
    5 hours ago

    South Africa’s Zuma due in court to face corruption charges
    5 hours ago

    Ondo Governorship: PDP extends sale of nomination form
    5 hours ago

    How we generate fake bank alerts – Suspect
    6 hours ago

    Missing College of Education staff found dead 2 weeks after