Missing College of Education staff found dead 2 weeks after

Tuesday, June 23, 2020 8:31 am


Late Akwaran

Offensive odour of the fast decomposing body alerted people who contacted local vigilance group 
… Police in manhunt for his killers
Okafor Ofiebor
Officers of Delta State Police command are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of Gideon Akwaran, 32 years old  staff of College of Education (COE), Agbor, headquarters of Ika South Local Government Area of the State.
The remains of Akwaran who was declared missing two weeks ago was  discovered on Sunday, June 14 2020, in a bush opposite The Untouchable Church, located  along the New Benin Asaba Expressway, Agbor.
Agbor Gha-Ihun Vigilante Security group recovered the Corpse and handed over to the Police.
Eyewitness told our correspondent that Akwaran left home  on May 31, 2020 to buy meat to prepare soup, but never returned.
However, an offensive odour of decomposing body alerted people in the area who later  alerted Agbor Gha-Ihun Security group who conducted a search later discovered the remains.
The Chairman of the security group, Comrade Monday Kiyem, said it was disheartening to discover that the foul smell was from a decomposing remains of human being.
 According to him, “It was painful that such a promising young man was murdered. Beside him was a moulded block which was used on him. Meanwhile, we are yet to ascertain those behind his death.”
Mr. Kiyem enjoined  people to be more security conscious and report quickly to them, the police and other security agencies about the hideout of criminals in their areas, before the hoodlums would strike, as their next victim may be a relative or a loved one of someone who may think it is not his/her business to report them.
At the time of filing this report no arrests have been made.
