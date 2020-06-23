Police arrest 60 cult members in Benue

Police arrest 60 cult members in Benue

Tuesday, June 23, 2020 9:52 pm


Police

The Police Command in Benue on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of 60 suspected cult members and recovery of arms, military camouflage and bulletproof jackets, a press statement said.

The statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, in Makurdi, disclosed that other items recovered during the arrest include P-cap bag and red berets.

“Sixty suspected cultists were arrested, four locally made guns, five axes, three black and two red berets, a pair of military camouflage trousers, P-cap bag, bulletproof jacket and other items were recovered from them.

“On June 14, at about 0100hrs, eight suspects who are suspected to be members of different cult groups were arrested at different locations in Makurdi metropolis.

“Two Dane guns, packs of dried leaves suspected to be Marijuana, a pair of military Camouflage trousers, two berets and assorted charms were recovered from them.

“On June 15 the police arrested one Ogenyi Okeke also known as Smooky and 17 other suspects within North Bank area,” shensaid.

She added that three axes, one military Camouflage hat, two other hats and three desert boots were recovered from them.

The PPRO said the Force on the same day arrested one Eze Mathew and four others at High Level in Makurdi and that one locally made pistol was recovered from them.

“On June 20, at about 0200hrs one Timothy Tsegba and one other were arrested at New GRA, Makurdi. One axe, one military Camouflage bulletproof jacket and bag, one red and one black beret were recovered from them.

“On June 21, Raymond Ortese and 26 other suspects were arrested within old bridge, Wadata area of Makurdi. One locally made revolver pistol, one Camouflage p-cap and two black berets were recovered from them,” she said

Anene assured members of the public that the command was committed to the fight against criminality in the state.

She said the command needs useful information from the public that would assist in the apprehension and prosecution of offenders.

She appealed to parents and guardians to watch over their wards to curtail cult cases in the state.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    11 mins ago

    UNHCR appoints 2Baba “Goodwill Ambassador”
    17 mins ago

    Ghanaian President tenders apology for demolition, orders investigation
    23 mins ago

    Injured Aguero heads to Barcelona to see specialist
    32 mins ago

    Troops rescue 6 kidnap victims from armed bandits in Katsina
    40 mins ago

    Amotekun arrests 42 cows in Ondo
    46 mins ago

    Despite court order, Edo PDP primary will hold on Thursday – Party Chair
    1 hour ago

    Cultism, a factor in rape, gender-based violence – Obaseki
    1 hour ago

    Edo court restrains PDP, INEC from excluding Obaseki, others from primary