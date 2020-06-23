Sen. Ndume stands as surety for Maina’s bail application

Tuesday, June 23, 2020 1:19 pm


Senator Ali Ndume:

Sen. Ali Ndume has stood as surety for Abdulrasheed Maina, ex-Chairman, Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT), in his application to the Federal High Court, Abuja, to further varied his bail conditions.
Counsel to Maina, Joe Gadzama, made this known, on Tuesday, while presenting another motion before Justice Okon Abang for further bail variation of the defendant.
 
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Maina, who is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged fraud has been in detention since November 2019.
 
One of the conditions given by the court is for the defendant to provide a senator who would stand as a surety for him. 
The matter is ongoing as at the time of filing the report.
