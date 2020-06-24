3 Oyo exco members test positive for COVID-19 – Makinde

Wednesday, June 24, 2020 9:34 pm


Governor Seyi Makinde

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Wednesday, said that three members of the state executive council have tested positive for COVID-19.

Makinde, who made the announcement on his tweeter handle monitored in Ibadan, said that the results of two other members came back inconclusive and would be retested.

He stated that the affected members had been contacted, while contact tracing had commenced and their offices closed for decontamination.

He urged the people of the state to join in prayer for those who had contracted coronavirus and wished them speedy recovery.

The governor further tweeted “COVID-19 is still very much with us. That we are taking steps to re-open the economy does not mean that the virus has disappeared.

“We must each take actions to protect ourselves and our families.

“We must each own our actions and take preventive measures, which include washing our hands with soap and water, wearing face masks whenever we are with other people and maintaining proper social distancing from others.

“We also must not forget the various advisories the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force has issued regarding what to eat to boost our immune systems.

“Sometimes, even after following all directives, we may still get the virus. When this happens, we need to have our bodies ready to fight the disease,” Makinde tweeted.

He called on residents of the state with any symptoms of COVID-19 to visit any community-based testing centre near them or call any of the emergency operation centre’s numbers.

The governor gave the numbers as 08095394000, 08095863000, 08078288999 and 08078288800.

