APC NWC to Buhari: Count us out of NEC meeting

APC NWC to Buhari: Count us out of NEC meeting

Wednesday, June 24, 2020 10:47 pm


Etta

The Hillard Eta led National Working Committee of All Progressives Congress, APC said on Wednesday that President Muhammadu Buhari was deceived to agree to attend the National Executive Committee of the party scheduled for Thursday.

The NEC was convened by Victor Giadom, the deputy national secretary of the party who claim that he has a court order to act as the national chairman of APC.

President Buhari agreed to attend the contention because he was convinced that Giadom has a solid legal ground in his claim to the chairmanship of the party, his spokesperson, Garba Shehu said in a statement.

But members of the NWC said the NEC as convened by Giadom was illegal and unconstitutional and they will therefore not be part of it in a four- paragraph statement jointly signed by Acting National Chairman, Ntufam Hillard Etagbo Eta and Acting National Secretary Arc. Waziri Bulama.

The statement reads: “We wish to unequivocally state that members of the National Working Committee (NWC) believe that the President was offered wrong advice or blackmailed into lending his weighty office to the illegality of the National Executive Committee meeting purportedly convened by one Victor Giadom on 25th June, 2020.

“We hereby respectfully implore Mr. President to kindly avail himself with facts of the matter regarding the impasse presently experienced by the party so as to guide him in his assessment of the matter because we are sure that the President, if properly advised, would come to the conclusion that the meeting convened by Chief Victor Giadom bothers on illegality and criminality.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) regrets to turn down the invitation to the illegal and unconstitutional National Executive Committee (NEC) convened by Chief Victor Giadom.

“We believe that attending such a meeting will amount to embracing illegalities and turning a blind eye to the infractions on the Constitution of our great Party.”

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    16 mins ago

    Buhari hails Gov. Sanwo-Olu at 55
    21 mins ago

    Giadom: Amaechi’s loyalists excited, take over Rivers APC
    42 mins ago

    Borno rehabilitates 2,000 ex Boko Haram combatants
    1 hour ago

    Kogi loses House of Assembly member
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19: Oyo govt. insists it spent N118m to support UCH
    2 hours ago

    Attempt by father of 5 to drown self in Ogun river fails
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19: FG approves N2.3trn to address disruption of economy
    2 hours ago

    3 Oyo exco members test positive for COVID-19 – Makinde