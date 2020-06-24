Attempt by father of 5 to drown self in Ogun river fails

Wednesday, June 24, 2020 9:54 pm


Officers of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) in Ogun on Wednesday rescued a 36-year-old man,  Fatai Oyedele, who attempted to commit suicide by jumping into Ogun river.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Public Relations Officer of the Corps, disclosed this in a statement in Abeokuta.

According to Akinbiyi, Oyedele, a father of five, is a resident of Tourist Estate,  Obere, Atan, in Ado-Odo Ota local Government Area of the state.

“Oyedele, a 36-year-old cloth seller, with five children, attempted to commit suicide by jumping into the Ogun river around 1:15am at Akin Olugbade area of Abeokuta in Abeokuta North local Government Area of the state.

“It was discovered that the victim was also holding a sniper in his hand.

“Our prompt intervention at the scene with the help of some civilians prevented what would have been an eventual suicide,” he said.

Akinbiyi said that after he was rescued, Oyedele was taken to Adigbe Police station in Abeokuta for further investigation.

