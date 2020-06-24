Borno rehabilitates 2,000 ex Boko Haram combatants

Borno rehabilitates 2,000 ex Boko Haram combatants

Wednesday, June 24, 2020 10:57 pm


Prof. Umara-Zulum Governor of Borno State.

The Borno Government has rehabilitated 2,000 ex-Boko Haram combatants.

The State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Zuwaira Gambo, made this known on Wednesday in Maiduguri while briefing newsmen on achievements of the ministry for the past one year.

Gambo said that many of the ex-combatants, who were trained on various skills, were discovered to be innocent civilians picked up during mass arrests by security agencies.

“The waging of war against insurgents has been on the front burner of this administration.

“Therefore de-radicalisation, rehabilitation and reunification of former insurgents have received great attention through the provision of adequate food, shelter and psychosocial support to former members of the dreaded sect at the Bulumkutu rehabilitation centre.

“During the year under review, a total of 2,000 ex-combatants have been rehabilitated and reunited with their families to practice skills learnt over the years and live life as responsible citizens,” Gambo said.

The commissioner also said that her ministry had conducted 16 days advocacy against gender based violence, adding that a 24 capacity rape survivors shelter was also provided where survivors were provided shelter and psychosocial support, among others.

“The state government through the wife of the governor and the ministry, provided sewing machines, generators, cap making production materials to 300 internally displaced gender based violence survivors from 10 different camps to support them practice the skills acquired and become economically independent.

“We also secured conviction of three rapists within the period under review,” Gambo said.

On welfare of orphans, Gambo said that apart from construction of two additional hostels, 200 orphans who lost their parents to the insurgency were taken to school in Kano with the support of Kano Government.

“The plight of the vulnerable in the society is the greatest concern of government under the able leadership of the Prof. Babagana Zulum,

“hence he quickly identified, renovated, remodelled and furnished the family support nursery and primary school which provides education to children who lost their parents due to insurgency, children of people living with disabilities and those from IDP camps and children of indigent parents,” the commissioner said.

