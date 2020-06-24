Buhari recognizes Giadom as Ag. APC Chairman, to attend NEC meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday attend the meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) summoned by the court recognized acting chairman of the party, Mr Victor Giadom.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, confirmed this via his verified tweeter handle, on Wednesday.

According to the presidential aide, the president has received very convincing advice on the position of the law as far as the situation in the party is concerned and has determined that the law is on the side of Victor Giadom as Acting National Chairman.

He said: “The President has received very convincing advice on the position of the law as far as the situation in the party is concerned and has determined that the law is on the side of Victor Giadom as Acting National Chairman.

He said the president would always act in accordance with the law.

“The President will be attending the virtual meeting Giadom called for tomorrow afternoon.

“We urge the media to stop promoting manufactured controversies and to not give any further room for mischievous interpretations of the law on this matter.

“In addition to the President, the Giadom meeting will, hopefully, be attended by our Governors and the leaders of the National Assembly,’’ he added.(