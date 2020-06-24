Court remands 2 men over alleged murder of mother, daughter

Wednesday, June 24, 2020 12:08 am


An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Tuesday, remanded one Micheal Adunola, 32, and Olawoyin Atinuke, 32, in prison custody over alleged murder of a mother and her daughter.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on May 23, 2020 around 12.00 pm at Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said that the defendants conspired among themselves to commit murder.

He added that the defendants unlawfully killed one Esther Adunola and her 14-month-old daughter, Glory Adunola.

The prosecutor stated further that the defendants improperly and indecently interfered with the corpse of Esther and her daughter, Glory by cutting off their heads and hands.

Osanyintuyi said that the offence contravened sections 242, 319(1) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The plea of the defendants were not taken, despite the fact that their counsels, Mr M.I. Babawale and Mr Adewale Adegbami, announced their appearance, respectively.

Magistrate Muhibah Olatunji did not grant the defendants bail on the ground that her court lacked jurisdiction to try murder case.

Olatunji asked the prosecutor to duplicate their case file to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution at the Osun State Ministry of Justice for legal advice.

She ordered that the defendants be remanded at Ilesa Correctional centre and adjourned the case till July 28, for

