Edo guber: PDP resolves crisis, as Ogbeide-Ihama withdraws case against party, Obaseki

By Jethro Ibileke

The coast has finally been cleared for Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state, to contest for a re-election September 19, following an amicable resolution of the crisis that erupted in the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This was made possible with the withdrawal of a lawsuit instituted by one of the aspirants of the party, Hon. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama.

Ogbeide-Ihama had asked a federal high court, in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, to exclude Governor Obaseki from contesting in the PDP primary election rescheduled to hold on Thursday, June 25.

He had prayed the court to disqualify Obaseki who joined the PDP last week, arguing that only aspirants who purchased the party’s nomination forms and were screened within the stipulated time should be allowed to contest in the primary.

But, Ogbeide-Ihama in a statement on Wednesday, said: “I have spent quite some time in politics and I understand that due to its dynamism, sudden strategic calculations may necessitate re-alignments and the need to make sacrifices. Such a situation is not one I would reject.”

The two-time member of the House of Representatives, thanked the party leaders who mediated into the crisis.

“Let me state again that I remain a very loyal and committed member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). I have been through thick and thin with the party and have laboured with many others to build the vibrant, peaceful and stable structure we had before the events of the recent days.

“Politics has never been a do-or-die affair for me. I represent a generation that is passionate about its destiny and seeks to grow and thrive in an environment where things are done rightly and people can hope, expecting anticipated results of their efforts.

“I have never played desperate politics. I have won elections, and I have lost election. In all, I have accepted the legitimate outcomes and looked to the future. If we will change our society for the future, we must get our politics right by entrenching a process that is decent, fair, follows due process and respects the rights of individuals to achieve whatever visions they chose to pursue.

“While this has led to all forms of aspersions on my person, (the first of such magnitude since I joined politics in 1999), I have chosen to see my present actions as my contribution to making that happen for my generation and those coming after us who would desire to participate in governance.

“I apologise to all my leaders who I continue to hold in high esteem, supporters and party faithfuls who feel unhappy and surprised at this action I have taken. For me, it is a matter that borders on deep morals, unwavering principles, and strong character, which have formed the cornerstones of my existence.

“I want to express my deep and profound gratitude to the very respected elders across our state who have reached out to me to intervene in this matter. I have listened and I am still listening,” he said.

Meanwhile, a member of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) who does not want his name in print, has confirmed the amicable resolution of the crisis.

He said the case by Ogbeide-Ihama will be discontinued in court today and all stakeholders, including Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers have all agreed to deliver Governor Obaseki.

“The Edo matter has been resolved amicably. The litigation in Port Harcourt will be discontinued this morning.

“All parties agreed to work together to deliver Governor Obaseki at the primaries on Thursday in Benin,” he said.