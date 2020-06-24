Giadom: Amaechi’s loyalists excited, take over Rivers APC

The Forum of Former Local Government Areas Party Chairmen of the party and the body of women stakeholders led by its Chairman, Hon. Gift Igoma Loveday, Berenor Lekia Nkporbu the Secretary and Mr. George Nwanjoku, congratulated the new Caretaker Chairman and members of the Caretaker Committee.

Our Correspondent learnt that the party said they were encouraged by steps being taken to resurrect the party.

Earlier, women stakeholders of the party led Dr Maureen Tamuno had pledged their loyalty and support for the leadership of the Caretaker Committee.

Responding, the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee, Hon Sokonte Davies assured that the Caretaker Committee would work for the restoration of peace and progress within the party.

He said measures which would enhance harmony and promote unity were being put in place.