Giadom: Amaechi’s loyalists excited, take over Rivers APC

Wednesday, June 24, 2020 11:18 pm


Solidarity visits of by APC party leaders to Caretaker Chairman,Sokonte Davies in Port Harcourt.
Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt
 
There is excitement among members of former Governor Rotimi Amaechi All Progressives Congress, APC in Rivers State following the recognition of Victor Giadom as the acting national chairman of the party by  President Muhammadu Buhari.
Already, the acting chairman of caretaker appointed by the faction, Sokonte Davies has resumed work at the APC State Party Secretariat along the Port Harcourt-Aba Expressway.
Since his resumption on Wednesday, Sokonte has been receiving visitors who came to visit him and members of his executive on solidarity visits.

 
Prominent among the visitors were members of the Forum Past Local Government Chairmen and some women leaders of the party.

The Forum of Former Local Government Areas Party Chairmen of the party and the body of women stakeholders led by its Chairman, Hon. Gift Igoma Loveday, Berenor Lekia Nkporbu the Secretary and Mr. George Nwanjoku, congratulated the new Caretaker Chairman and members  of the Caretaker Committee.
Our Correspondent learnt that the party said they were encouraged by steps being taken  to resurrect the party.
Earlier, women stakeholders of the party led Dr Maureen Tamuno had pledged their loyalty and support for the leadership of the Caretaker Committee.
Responding, the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee, Hon Sokonte Davies assured that the Caretaker Committee would work for the restoration of peace and progress within the party.
He said measures which would enhance harmony and promote unity were being put in place.
Davies replaced Hon. Igo Aguma whom a majority of statutory members of Rivers executive of the party, (28 out of 38) party eased out of office for allegedly running the caretaker committee as a sole administrator.
The former Executive Director of Nigeria Ports Authority, NPA told journalists he resumed work at the State Secretariat in order to encourage mass participation in the affairs of the party.

He said that statutory members were committed to peaceful conduct within the party and promised he would work for the unity of the party in the State.
In a related development, the Caretaker Committee has drawn the attention of the National Secretariat of the party as well as members of the public to an alleged plan by persons led  by Igo Aguma to obtain a restraining  order to prevent the Caretaker Committee from rebuilding the party.

Judge George Omereji in a ruling which brought Aguma to power had urged APC to commence the process of reconstructing the party.

But the caretaker committee claimed Aguma’s inability to comply with this aspect of the ruling provided the lacunae for his removal from office by 28 out of 38 statutory members who constitute the Caretaker Committee.

