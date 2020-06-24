Kogi loses House of Assembly member



A member of the Kogi State House of Assembly, representing Ibaji state constituency, Hon. John Abbah is dead. The second term law maker died on Wednesday in an Abuja hospital after a protracted illness.

Governor Yahaya Bello expressed deep sadness over the sudden loss. In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed in Lokoja on Wednesday, Bello described the late Abbah as a loyal and dedicated stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state whose contributions to the stability and growth of the party remain overwhelming.

He said the late Abbah was a seasoned and thorough bred lawmaker who contributed immensely to the overall development of his constituency and the state as a whole through his various people-oriented bills and motions.

According to the governor Abbah played significant role in the harmonious relationships that has existed between the executive and the legislative arm of the state. He said the state would miss his wealth of experience and contributions to the growth of the legislative arm of the state.

ABello condole the immediate family of the late lawmaker, Kogi Assembly Speaker, members of the state assembly and the people of Ibaji Constituency over the loss. Speaker Kogi State House of Assembly, Prince Mathew Kolawole, in a statement through his Chief Press Secretary, Femi Olugbemi, described the death of the lawmaker as a monumental loss to the 7th Assembly considering his robust contributions to the floor of the House.

He sympathized with the immediate family and the people of Ibaji State Constituency over the demise of their father, illustrious son and outstanding representative, noting that he will be greatly missed. He noted that death was an expected end of every mortal hence he enjoined his family to take solace in the words of God which says everything under the sun has time; ‘a time to be born, and time to die.’ “It is very sad and painful to lose a bread winner of a family. His demise has created a great vacuum that will be hard to fill,” he added.