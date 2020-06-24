Rivers APC: Amaechi faction alleges plot by rival to import Judge for motion ex-parte order

..APC faction threatens to petition NJC over Judges alleged to be politically compromised

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

The Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State of faction of Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, the Transportation Minister has alleged there is clandestine plot to draft a Judge of the Rivers State High Court serving in Omoku to issue an exparte order in favour of the rival Hon. Igo Aguma and his group.

In a press statement issued by Ogonna Nwuke, the Acting Publicity Secretary of the faction further claimed that the said Judge has already left his station and may have arrived the Rivers State capital to preside on filed by Igo Aguma and his friends.

The statement partly reads: “It has become necessary to make this known to the public who are weary of ongoing attempts to submerge the APC in endless crisis in order to fester their inordinate ambitions.

“We wish to state categorically that we are shocked that despite knowing that there are Judges of the High Court in Port Harcourt who are competent to hear such cases, Igo Aguma and his co-travellers have gone all the way to Omoku procure a Judge to carry out their dastardly intentions to undermine a party they claim to love.

“We are obviously witnesses to a recent alarm raised by the PDP to the effect that courts in Rivers State are being increasingly used to denigrate democratic processes that are in place for purposes of running the affairs of political parties.

“The concern raised by the PDP confirms what is already known to Rivers people that some politicians have been in the habit of using a segment of the Judiciary in Rivers State to influence judicial decisions.

“In the meantime, we urge the general public, particularly members of the APC to remain calm. We are monitoring the situation. Our lawyers are already on standby and would respond appropriately.

“We urge members of the bench in Rivers State to eschew pressure from members of the political class who are determined to rubbish their hard earned reputation.

“While we insist that the APC has acted in respect of the ruling of Justice George Omereji who reasonably urged the APC to rebuild, we will not hesitate, if it becomes necessary to petition judges who step into the arena to the National Judicial Commission, NJC.”