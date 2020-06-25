15 political parties for Edo governorship poll – INEC

By Jethro Ibileke

INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Edo State, Dr. Johnson Alalibo Samikiem, has confirmed that 15 political parties have so far registered with the Commission to contest the 19 September governorship election in the state.

He made this disclosure on Thursday, inside the main bowl of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium-venue of the PDP’s primary election.

Samikiem who was at the stadium to monitor PDP governorship primary election, disclosed that the Commission is well-prepared to conduct a hitch-free governorship election in the state.

He the Commission has no challenges in preparation for the governorship election in the shortest time he was posted to the state.

He said: “INEC is fully prepared to conduct a free and credible election in the state. To this regard, we have 15 political parties who have registered with us to participate in the forth-coming governorship election in the state.”

Commenting on the primary of the PDP, Samikiem expressed satisfaction with the conduct, noting that it complied with the electoral law as regards Covid-19 regulations act.

He said INEC is empowered by the law to monitor any election in the state, hence his attendance in the primary.

“So far, so good, I am impressed with the conduct of the election, particularly its compliance with the electoral laws as regards the Covid-19 regulations.

INEC is empowered by the law to monitor any election in the country, and that is why I’m here,” he added.