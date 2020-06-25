Buhari salutes Babagana Kingibe at 75

Thursday, June 25, 2020 7:53 am


Babagana Kingibe

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Babagana Kingibe, on his 75th birthday.

In a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Wednesday,  Buhari joined family members, friends and political associates to celebrate the renowned diplomat, ”whose service to the nation has been exemplary”.

The president acknowledged Kingibe’s laudable profile in public service, which according to him, include serving as Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Minister of Internal Affairs and Minister of Power and Steel.

Kingibe had also served at various times as Nigerian Ambassador to Greece and Cyprus, Pakistan, and African Union Special Envoy to Sudan.

The president believed the diplomat’s venture into politics was expedient as he played key roles in shaping the nation’s history.

Buhari noted that Kingibe had most remarkably shared a presidential candidate ticket with the late Chief MKO Abiola in an election that had remained the crux of Nigeria’s democracy and continues to define the trajectory of leadership.

He extolled Kingibe’s willingness to always answer the call of service in Nigeria, and the African continent.

The president recalled how, from early years, Kingibe sacrificed his time and resources, working diligently as the Principal Political Secretary in the Office of the President in the 70’s, where he contributed to military transfer of power, states creation and birth of the Second Republic.

The president prayed that the Almighty God would continue to strengthen the renowned diplomat, and bless his family.

