COVID-19: Wike’s permission now needed for burials, marriages in Rivers

Thursday, June 25, 2020 10:58 am


Governor Nyesom Wike


*N10 million fine for Violators of Set guidelines for marriages, burials to check Covid-19

*Names of the venue of the wedding, Burials, addresses and phones Nos. of attendees of not more than 50 persons to make contact tracing easy if the need arises must provided for approvals

Okafor Ofiebor,/ Port Harcourt

Rivers Government has approved guidelines for marriages and burials during the Covid-19 period,  Paulinus Nsirim, the State Commissioner for Information and Communications said at the end of a cabinet meeting presided over by Governor Nyesom Wike on Wednesday.  

Under the new guidelines, prospective couples would be required to apply to the State Governor through the Commissioner for Social Welfare and Rehabilitation before they can conduct their marriage ceremonies

Such applications, according to Nsirim, must be accompanied with information on the venue of the ceremony, names, addresses and phones numbers of attendees to make contact tracing easy if the need arises.

On burials, Nsirim said henceforth, those seeking to bury their loved ones would also be expected to include: names,  addresses and phone numbers of those to attend such funerals in their applications.

Nsirim said government would not grant approval to any application without names,  addresses and phone numbers.

The Information Commissioner said marriages would not have more than 50 attendees including family members who must wear face masks and adhere strictly to social distancing of not less than two meters.

According to him, while church weddings must be conducted between 9am and 12noon, traditional marriages would  be conducted between 4pm and 7pm .

The Commissioner said venues of marriages must have provisions for  running water and soap at three points and the venue decontaminated after the event.

Pastor Nsirim said after wedding receptions are prohibited under the guidelines to reduce the risk of  community transmission of  COVID-19.

He added that violators of the guidelines would be made  to pay a fine of 10 million Naira.

The State Government also announced that it will construct a five hundred and five meters long flyover at the GRA Junction along the Port Harcourt Aba Expressway.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, the Commissioner for works,  Austin Ben-Chioma said council also approved the dualisation of Ezimbu Link Road connecting Stadium Road from GRA junction and the Tombia Road extension linking Ikwerre road.

The Commissioner for Works  said the Council considered the Rumuola flyover not more fitting for the city and approved its expansion to become four lanes to ease vehicular movement and boost economic activities.

According to him, to ensure that motorists do not suffer untold hardship during the road constructions, the state government will create alternative routes.



