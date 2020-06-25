Drugs: Kogi NDLEA Boss seeks cooperation with media, others

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Kogi State Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Mr. Alfred Adewumi has sought the cooperation of the media and other critical stakeholders in the State in the war against drugs. He also identified Okene as the as the point from where are distributed to other places I the State.

He made this known during an interaction with pressmen after paying courtesy visit to some Media Houses in Lokoja, as part of the activities towards this year’s World Anti-Drugs Day

According to him, the state government was already working on making the NDLEA have physical presence in Okene to curb incidences of drugs.

Adewumi who was at the State owned Graphic Newspaper, revealed that between December last year and now, the state command was able to intercept over 400 kilograms of drugs, aside other forms of drugs that were intercepted.

He said the theme for this year’s events is ‘Better knowledge for Better Care.’ He emphasized the need to improve the understanding of the world drug problem noting that better knowledge will foster greater international cooperation for countering its impact on health, governance and security.

To achieve any meaningful success in its campaign, Adewumi said it has become increasingly imperative to collaborate with critical stakeholders, especially the media to combat cases of drug abuse.

In his response, the Managing Director of Kogi State Newspaper Cooperation, publishers of The Graphic, Mr. Dayo Thomas applauded the effort of the state Command of NDLEA, noting that in spite of the increase in religious piety, criminality seems to be on the increase.