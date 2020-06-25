Edo 2020: Obaseki set to emerge PDP candidate

Edo 2020: Obaseki set to emerge PDP candidate

Thursday, June 25, 2020 12:47 pm


Governor Godwin Obaseki

By Jethro Ibileke

As the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Edo state chapter, holds its primary election ahead of the September 19 governorship election, it appears the party will end up with a consensus candidate.

Four aspirants, namely, Hon. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, Engr. Gideon Ikhine, Barr. Kenneth Imasuagbon and Governor Godwin Obaseki, were initially fighting to get the party’s sole ticket.

Recall that Engr. Ikhine had earlier stepped down for Obaseki, while Ogbeide-Ihama was persuaded to drop his case against the party and support Obaseki, which he did on Wednesday.

Barr. Imasuagbon however vowed never to step down, insisting that the primary election must hold as scheduled.

He warned that on no account must the party rule be compromised to favour any of the aspirants.

“If PDP compromise this election, I will go to court,” he was quoted to have said.

However, reports filtering in Thursday morning had it that Imasuagbon has finally embraced the peace by stepping down for Governor Obaseki.

A close aide of the politician who did not want to be named, said on phone: “Mr. Riceman has finally embraced peace. As I speak with you, he is at the Government House meeting with thhe Governor and other party officials.”

When called for confirmation, Imasuagbon who is popularly known as Mr. Riceman, simply said;
“When we get to the stadium, you will know whether I step down or not.”

With this development, the PDP could adopt the consensus mode of primary to pick the incumbent Governor as its standard bearer for the governorship election.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    17 mins ago

    Celebrating Sanwo-Olu at 55
    40 mins ago

    Hope Akufo-Addo does not embarass GHANA in the eyes of Nigeria, International community
    56 mins ago

    Just in: APC NEC sacks Oshiomhole led NWC
    2 hours ago

    Just in: Buhari, Govs, Giadom, NASS leaders attend APC NEC
    3 hours ago

    Veteran Yoruba actor, Ogun Majek, passes on
    3 hours ago

    Satellite TV gains popularity in Ghana, Nigeria
    3 hours ago

    COVID-19: Wike’s permission now needed for burials, marriages in Rivers
    4 hours ago

    African Economic and Social Awakening: Lessons from Singapore