Edo 2020: Obaseki set to emerge PDP candidate

By Jethro Ibileke

As the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Edo state chapter, holds its primary election ahead of the September 19 governorship election, it appears the party will end up with a consensus candidate.

Four aspirants, namely, Hon. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, Engr. Gideon Ikhine, Barr. Kenneth Imasuagbon and Governor Godwin Obaseki, were initially fighting to get the party’s sole ticket.

Recall that Engr. Ikhine had earlier stepped down for Obaseki, while Ogbeide-Ihama was persuaded to drop his case against the party and support Obaseki, which he did on Wednesday.

Barr. Imasuagbon however vowed never to step down, insisting that the primary election must hold as scheduled.

He warned that on no account must the party rule be compromised to favour any of the aspirants.

“If PDP compromise this election, I will go to court,” he was quoted to have said.

However, reports filtering in Thursday morning had it that Imasuagbon has finally embraced the peace by stepping down for Governor Obaseki.