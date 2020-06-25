Edo 2020: Why we stepped down for Obaseki – PDP aspirants

Thursday, June 25, 2020 8:39 pm


Godwin Obaseki and  Ogbeide Ihama

By Jethro Ibileke

Three governorship aspirants of the People’s Democratic party (PDP), have explained why they unanimously agreed to stepped down for Governor Godwin Obaseki, to emerge as consensus candidate of the party in the 19 September gubernatorial election in Edo state.

The aspirants are Barr. Kenneth Imasuagbon, Engr. Gideon Ikhine and Honourable Omoregie Ogbiede-Ihama.

Speaking before the commencement of the party’s primary election, each of the aspirants explained that they decided to put the interest of the party and the nation ahead of theirs.

Obaseki stood against god-fatherism – Kenneth Imasuagbon

Explaining why he decided to stand for the re-election bid of Obaseki, because the Governor stood firm against god-fatherism in the state.

Recall that Imasuagbon who had insisted on contesting the primary election, finally embraced peace few hours to the commencement of the election.

He said: “This is a defining moment for our nation and for our state. And the person that can do it for us is Governor Godwin Obaseki.

“I decided to step aside for the following reasons:

“I stepped down because Obaseki is a performing Governor, and we want him to continue for the benefit of our state.

“I stepped down because of the unity of our great party, out party is stronger and greater than my selfish and personal goal. We want to entrench Democracy in our party and in Nigeria.

“I stepped down because our governor [Obaseki] stood up against god-fatherism. We no longer want godfathers in Nigeria. Never again will there be godfathers in Nigeria. And I stepped down because we want to entrench democracy in Nigeria.

Kenneth Imasuangbon,

Obaseki is a big catch for PDP – Ogbiede-Ihama

Also speaking, Engr. Omoregie Ogbiede-Ihama, described the coming of Obaseki to the PDP as a big catch for the party, adding that nothing happens by chance.

He commended Governor Obaseki for returning the PDP back to office in Edo state, even as he urged delegates and party stakeholders to give total support to the Governor.

“I step down for Obaseki because sacrifice must be made when necessary. Let us work together to return Obaseki and PDP to Edo Government House,” he said.

On his part, Engr. Gideon Ikhine, said God has used Governor Obaseki to open the door to the PDP to take over Edo state Government House.

According to him; “Obaseki became God’s grace to our prayer and He has used him to bring PDP back to government house. On that note, I decided to step down and allow him to drive and make Edo great.”

He appealed to all delegates to the primary election to support Governor Obaseki, noting that “he has the sterling quality to bring the young and old together to actualise the Edo of our dream.”

In his goodwill message, PDP’s acting vice chairman (south-south), Chief Dan Orbih, said that the defection of Governor Obaseki to the party is an indication that victory is on the side of the party.

