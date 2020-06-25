EFCC impersonator nabbed while collecting bribe

The Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday June 24, 2020 arrested one Anthony Ojemolon for attempting to obtain money by false pretences and impersonating officials of the Commission.



Ojemolon, 47, who claims to be a builder based in Lagos, said he paid a visit to his country home in Ekpoma, Edo State when he gathered that one Ehimen Peter, aka Senator, a Libya returnee, had become suddenly rich and he decided to seek ways of defrauding him.

“I was in my village where I met some people discussing about Senator, that he has hammered, I asked for his mobile number and decided to call him. I wanted to take my own share. I told him to bring N1.5million to settle people in EFCC who are looking for him and N150,000 for myself,” Ojemolon said.



The potential victim, Peter, said that when he received the call, he was shocked as he claimed he didn’t have such money. According to him, it was when Ojemolon began to put pressure on him to bring the money, that he confided in his elder brother who advised him to petition the EFCC.



Upon receiving the petition, the Commission advised Peter to play along which consequently led to the arrest of Ojemolon by operatives of the Commission at the point where he wanted to collect the money from Peter.



Ojemolon has made useful statements and will be arraigned in court soon.