Ex-governor Ajimobi dies at 70

Former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi is dead.

The 70- year -old ex-governor who has been battling Coronavirus infection died after several weeks of hospital admission.

The former Governor had reportedly slipped into coma some days ago and there were rumours that he was dead.

However, members of his family and media aide denied the rumours.

However, it was learnt that Ajimbi who has been on life support finally succumbed to Coronavirus today.