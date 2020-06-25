Gov. Buni sworn in as APC Acting National Chairman (+photos)

Thursday, June 25, 2020 3:32 pm


Gov. Mai Mala Buni being was sworn-in by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami.

The National Executive Committee of the APC has approved the dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, appointing Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe as Caretaker Chairman of the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buni was sworn-in by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami.

Buni, who was a one-time Secretary of the party, is to oversee the conduct of the forthcoming APC convention.

The emergency NEC meeting adopted also Sen. John Akpanudoede as Caretaker National Secretary.

Other members of the Committee include Governors of Osun, Adegboyega Oyetola and that of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Bello.

Buhari, APC leaders at NEC

President Buhari and the APC leaders at Aso rock presidential villa during the NEC meeting

Buhari, APC leaders at NEC

