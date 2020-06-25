Housewife, 20, kills 8-year-old stepson with poison in Katsina

The police spokesman in the state, SP Gambo Isah, in a statement made available to newsmen in Katsina said that on June 19, at about 16:00 hours, one Ibrahim Sani of Jidadi village, Dandume Local Government Area of the state, reported at Dandume Police Division, that his second wife, Murja Ibrahim, 20, of the same address, poisoned his eight-year-old son Habibu Ibrahim. He revealed that a team of detectives went to the scene and took the body to General Hospital, Funtua, where he was confirmed dead by the attending physician. According to him, the suspect has also been arrested and is assisting the police in their investigation. The Police in Katsina State on Thursday announced the arrest of a housewife, Murja Ibrahim, 20, for allegedly poisoning her step-son in Dandume Local Government Area of the state.

Isah also announced the arrest of one Abdulrahman Abdulkarim, 40, for allegedly killing his junior wife and dumping the corpse in an abandoned well.

“On June 14, at about 02:00 hours, a distress call was received that one Abdulrahaman Abdulkarim, 40, of Madabu village, Dabawa in Dutsinma Local Government Area of the state, killed his junior wife, one Wasila Sada, 19, and dumped her dead body in a well,” Isah said.

He said that consequently, the DPO, Dutsinma division, led a team of detectives to the scene, and were able to recover the body.

”They took the body to the general hospital in Dutsinma, where she was confirmed dead by the attending physician after post mortem examination,” he said.

Isah noted that the suspect had been arrested and was assisting the police in their investigation.