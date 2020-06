This is one of the decisions taken at the ongoing meeting of the party’s National Executive Council at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The NWC is to be replaced by a caretaker committee.

Bashir Ahmad, an aide to the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), tweeted, “Following the recommendation of President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been dissolved.”

Details later…