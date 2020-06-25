Just in: Buhari, Govs, Giadom, NASS leaders attend APC NEC

Thursday, June 25, 2020 12:32 pm


The controversial National Executive Committee, NEC meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC has kicked off at the Council chambers of Aso Rock president villa, Abuja.

The NEC meeting which is expected to resolve controversies over the leadership of the party is being attended by President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

It was also gathered that at least, 10 governors are already seated for the meeting as at the time of writing this story.

Some of the Governors already in for the meeting include Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Atiku Bagudu, the governor of  Kebi governor, Yahaya Bello of Kogi and the Governor of Osun State.

Also leaders of the National Assembly who are members of APC NEC are also in attendance.

Factional Chairman of the party, Victor Giadom who convened the controversial meeting is also present.

But members of the APC National Working Committee, NWC who had described the meeting as illegal yesterday are keeping to their promise not to attend as neither Hillard Etta or Waziri Bulama, the secretary were present when the NEC kicked off.

