Kaduna Electric coy customers to pay more from July 1

The Management of Kaduna Electric on Thursday said that a newly approved electricity tariff regime would take off on July 1, 2020.

The company’s Head of Corporate Communication, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, said that the new tariff would be cost reflective.

Abdullahi noted that the new tariff would ensure customers enjoy better quality of power supply and also increased hours of supply.

He noted that customers who enjoy more hours of supply would be expected to pay a little more for it.

“A comprehensive Performance Improvement Plan had been forwarded to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission detailing steps to be taken to ensure customers enjoy much improved services by the time new tariff regime kicks off,’’ he said in a statement.

Abdullahi said that the company was discarding its old customer categorisation known as Residential, Commercial, Industrial to a new more flexible tariff band categorisation which would see customers graded under A to E tariff band.

He noted that the new tariff regime had become necessary in order to curb the persistent liquidity crisis that was threatening to cripple the nation’s power sector.

“The new pricing, therefore, will ensure a win-win situation for all stakeholders as customers will enjoy better service delivery while the power value chain comprising the generation, transmission, distribution and gas supply companies will get adequate payment for services rendered.

“Kaduna Electric urged customers to embrace the new tariff as it is the bedrock of a new dawn in the power sector,” he said.