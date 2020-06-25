Late Ajimobi was a pillar of support to NGF – Gov. Fayemi

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) on Thursday mourned former Governor of Oyo State, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi, describing him as a pillar of support to the Forum.

Chairman of the Forum, Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, in a statement issued by Mr Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, the Head, Media and Public Affairs of the Forum’s Secretariat in Abuja, offered condolences to the family of late Ajimobi.

Fayemi said late Ajimobi was not just a colleague to the governors but was also a pillar of support to the NGF whose contributions to the Forum’s debates were filled with wisdom besides their depth.

“While he was governor of Oyo State, the Late Ajimobi was not just one member of the NGF who left indelible impressions in the minds of all members who were fortunate to have served during his time but also provided valuable counsel to the NGF Secretariat.

“With insight and foresight, the late Ajimobi encouraged the strengthening of ties between governors and served as a counsellor to other governors including my humble self.

“For a man of 70, he was not just ebullient but was lively while being fatherly.

“There was never a dull moment with the late former governor,” Fayemi said.

Fayemi noted that he had personally followed developments since news of his lung surgery broke and when he showed signs of recovery.

The Forum chairman said he was happy at the news of the recovery.

“However, our hopes sank a bit once it was said that he had slipped into a coma.

“We prayed and continued to hope that he got out of coma and recovered but man proposes and God, the infinite arbiter, disposes,” he said.

Fayemi said that NGF honoured Ajimobi’s legacy and mourned his loss along with his family and friends.

He prayed to Allah (SWT) to grant him “Jinnatul Fiddausi” and his family the fortitude to bear this great loss.