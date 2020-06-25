Minister Mourns Ajimobi

Minister Mourns Ajimobi

Thursday, June 25, 2020 9:14 pm


Abiola Ajimobi

Youth and Sports Development  Minister Mr Sunday Dare has  expresed shock over the death of former Oyo State Governor  Senator Abiola Ajimobi who pased away on Thursday at age of of 70.

According to Dare”The passing of my elder brother, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi, is both untimely and tragic. He served the good people of Oyo for so long. We wanted him to use his experience to guide us through trying times. Sadly, dusk came too early and we must bid goodnight. Sun re, Aare of Ibadan!

My prayers and thoughts are  with the family, and the good people of Oyo State. His death is numbling saddening, but we must submit to the will of God who gives life and takes it when he wills.May his soul rest in peace. Dare concluded

Ajimobi reportedly died  following his admission  in a Lagos  hospital due to complications from  an undisclosed  ailment.

He was a two term Governor of Oyo State under the APC.

He was named as the Caretaker National Chairman of the ruling APC following the suspension of Adams Oshiomole  by the  Court of Appeal.

