Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases exceed 22,000

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases exceed 22,000

Thursday, June 25, 2020 8:06 am


Coronavirus Pandemic

Nigeria has recorded 649 new cases of COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the total number of infections in the country, as at June 24, to 22,020.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known on Wednesday through its official Twitter handle.

NCDC said that the 649 new confirmed cases were from 23 states, with nine deaths as at June 24.

The health agency said that no new state reported a case in the last 24 hours.

The NCDC said that Lagos still remained the epicentre of COVID-19, recording the highest number of 250 new cases, followed by Oyo state with 100 new infections.

Others were: Plateau-40; Delta-40; Abia-28; Kaduna-27; Ogun-22; Edo-20; Akwa Ibom-18; Kwara-17; FCT-17; Enugu-14; Niger-13; Adamawa-13; Bayelsa-7; Osun-6; Bauchi-6; Anambra-4; Gombe-3; Sokoto-2; while Imo and Kano have one each.

The NCDC said that till date, 22,020 cases had been confirmed with 13, 867 active cases; 7,613 cases treated and discharged; 120,108 samples collected and 542 deaths recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that it takes two to 14 days for people who are infected with COVID-19 to develop symptoms.

The NCDC said that most infected persons have little or no symptoms, but could spread the disease to others.

It stated that COVID-19 spreads very fast, urging Nigerians to take all the necessary precautions to prevent it.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    4 mins ago

    Chinese, Dutch leaders celebrate birth of panda cub
    9 mins ago

    Drugs: Kogi NDLEA Boss seeks cooperation with media, others
    26 mins ago

    Nobel laureates, leaders warn virus restrictions threaten democracy
    50 mins ago

    Buhari salutes Babagana Kingibe at 75
    59 mins ago

    How “I can’t breathe” saved my life in Police ambush in USA -Rights Lawyer
    9 hours ago

    Buhari hails Gov. Sanwo-Olu at 55
    9 hours ago

    Giadom: Amaechi’s loyalists excited, take over Rivers APC
    10 hours ago

    Borno rehabilitates 2,000 ex Boko Haram combatants