Our member did not die of Covid-19 – KGHA

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Kogi State House of Assembly has clarified that the death of one of it’s members, John Abbah is not linked to the Coronavirus disease. Abbah died Thursday after a protracted illness. He was a second term member representing Ibaji State Constituency.

The clarification was made in a statement by Musa Jimoh Omiata, Chairman House Committee on Information. He said the Assembly is free from the pandemic and those who think otherwise are evil minded.

“At about early hours of Thursday 24th June 2020, the official report came informing the House about the demise of Honourable John Abbah , a member representing Ibaji State Constituency in the Kogi State House of Assembly both in the 6th and the current 7th Assembly.

“Shortly after the current Assembly was inaugurated mid-last year Hon. John Abbah lost his wife and later he took ill and has been battling with his health. Long before the outbreak of the novel pandemic viral disease, Covid-19, the deceased travelled abroad for medical treatments and returned, he has been recuperating until he bowed to the inevitable hands of death early hours of yesterday. It’s certain that every soul will taste death and no one can add a microsecond to his appointed time. To our distinguished colleague Honourable John Abbah, his time has come and he has returned to his Creator. May his soul rest in most peace.

“In assertive voice of the honourable House, we wish to equivocally and categorically state that the death of Honourable John Abbah has no link whatsoever to corona virus (Covid-19) disease and that none of the House Members or staff of the Kogi State House of Assembly is infected or battling covid-19 or any strange ailment. Therefore, its unfounded, baseless, mischievous, misleading and total disrecpect for the dignity of the dead for any individual or group to link the painful death of our distinguished colleague to Covid-19.

“We therefore urge the general public to disregard all false information, publications, rumour making round on the possiblity of the late Lawmaker being a victim of covid-19. Its the imaginative and wishful thinking of Political elements and enemies of the state who are bent on causing mischief for reasons best known to the agent provocateur.

The statement commended Governor Yahaya Bello for a holistic approach to fighting Covid-19 pandemic and promised continuous cooperation with his administration.