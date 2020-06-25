Sports Dev Ministry Not Part Of NFF/Stakeholders  Meeting

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has stated clearly that it was not part of the meeting of the Nigeria Football Federation, club owners and other stakeholders convened to decide on how best to end the ongoing season which was put on hold due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

The Minister had directed the NFF to come up with the best possible options to end the league in line with the spirit of fair play and justice.

According to a statement by the permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Gabriel Aduda” Following a virtual meeting Presided over by the Honourable Minister on Monday, the Ministry directed that an enlarged meeting of the stakeholders should be convened to deliberate, agree and find a way forward and NFF should revert to the Ministry. Although the Ministry was invited, it decided to exclude itself to enable the stakeholders thrash out the critical issues and revert to the Ministry”

Aduda further informed that” The Ministry awaits the final decision of the meeting communicated to it officially after which it would confer with the necessary authorities to make a final pronouncement on the league”

The final decision on the league would be guided by the Covid-19 protocols and infrastructure.

The Minister had taken a bold decision by advising the Federal government to postpone the Edo National Sports Festival earlier scheduled for March 20th – April 1st 2020 due to the Pandemic

Loading...