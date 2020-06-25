Sports Dev Ministry Not Part Of NFF/Stakeholders  Meeting

Sports Dev Ministry Not Part Of NFF/Stakeholders  Meeting

Thursday, June 25, 2020 4:40 pm


 

Sunday Dare

 

The Ministry  of Youth and Sports Development  has stated clearly that it was not part of the meeting of the Nigeria Football  Federation, club owners  and other  stakeholders  convened to decide on how best to end the ongoing season which was put on hold due to the outbreak  of  Covid-19 pandemic.
The Minister had directed the NFF to come up with the best possible options to end the league in line with the spirit of fair play and justice.
According  to a statement  by the permanent  Secretary, Ministry  of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Gabriel Aduda” Following a virtual  meeting Presided over  by  the Honourable  Minister on Monday,  the Ministry  directed  that an enlarged  meeting of the stakeholders  should be convened to deliberate, agree and find a way forward   and NFF should revert to the Ministry.  Although the Ministry  was invited, it decided to exclude itself to enable the  stakeholders thrash out the critical issues  and revert to the Ministry”
Aduda further informed that” The Ministry  awaits the final decision  of the meeting  communicated  to it officially after which it would confer with the necessary  authorities to make a final  pronouncement  on the league”
The final decision  on the league would be guided by the Covid-19 protocols and  infrastructure.
The Minister had taken a bold decision  by advising the Federal  government  to postpone the Edo National Sports Festival   earlier scheduled for March  20th – April 1st  2020 due to the Pandemic

