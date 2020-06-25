Sympathisers throng Ajimobi’s Ibadan residence

The Oluyole, Ibadan, residence of former Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State wore a mournful look on Thursday evening as scores of sympathisers besieged the building following the reported death of the two-time governor.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the residence reports that a huge crowd had thronged the residence as early as 5.pm as news of the reported death filtered into the Oyo capital.

NAN reports that while the gate leading into the house was open, the main building was under lock,with the mourners milling around the premises and discussing the development in groups.

Although many of the former cabinet members were sighted at the residence, they declined to comment on the development.

Several calls made to the cellphone of Ajimobi’s spokesman, Bolaji Tunji, went unanswered while he also did not respond to a text message sent to his line by NAN correspondent.

Ajimobi was a senator from 2003 to 2007. After unsuccessful attempts, he was eventually elected governor in 2011 and re-elected in 2015, becoming the first Oyo State governor to serve two terms.

Among the early mourners was Sen. Teslim Folarin (APC-Oyo South), who described Ajimobi as his ” blood, leader and benefactor.”

Folarin, in a tweet few minutes after the news of Ajimobi’s reported death filtered into Ibadan, described his demise as saddening.

“My cousin, political leader and benefactor is no more. Even though we are deeply saddened at the turn of event, we still thank Allah for a life well spent. Adieu,” Folarin tweeted.