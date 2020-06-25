Sympathisers throng Ajimobi’s Ibadan residence

Sympathisers throng Ajimobi’s Ibadan residence

Thursday, June 25, 2020 10:51 pm


Sen. Abiola Ajimobi

The Oluyole, Ibadan, residence of former Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State wore a mournful look on Thursday evening as scores of sympathisers besieged the building following the reported death of the two-time governor.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the residence reports that a huge crowd had thronged the residence as early as 5.pm as news of the reported death filtered into the Oyo capital.

NAN reports that while the gate leading into the house was open, the main building was under lock,with the mourners milling around the premises and discussing the development in groups.

Although many of the former cabinet members were sighted at the residence, they declined to comment on the development.

Several calls made to the cellphone of Ajimobi’s spokesman, Bolaji Tunji, went unanswered while he also did not respond to a text message sent to his line by NAN correspondent.

Ajimobi was a senator from 2003 to 2007. After unsuccessful attempts, he was eventually elected governor in 2011 and re-elected in 2015, becoming the first Oyo State governor to serve two terms.

Among the early mourners was Sen. Teslim Folarin (APC-Oyo South), who described Ajimobi as his ” blood, leader and benefactor.”

Folarin, in a tweet few minutes after the news of Ajimobi’s reported death filtered into Ibadan, described his demise as saddening.

“My cousin, political leader and benefactor is no more. Even though we are deeply saddened at the turn of event, we still thank Allah for a life well spent. Adieu,” Folarin tweeted.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

    Liverpool win title with several records being smashed
    8 mins ago

    Ajimobi: I have lost a dedicated friend, brother, ally, says Tinubu
    16 mins ago

    FIFA agree massive $1.5bn COVID-19 relief plan
    19 mins ago

    Australia, New Zealand named 2023 Women’s World Cup hosts
    24 mins ago

    President Buhari, Governors lead tribute for Ajimobi
    1 hour ago

    FG to create 5m jobs from post-COVID-19 economic plans – Adebayo
    2 hours ago

    Kogi Governor mourns Ajimobi
    2 hours ago

    Makinde mourns ex-Gov. Ajimobi