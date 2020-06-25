US conviction suit: Group, lawyer to pay N300,000 each to Omo-Agege, 3 others

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday ordered a group, Incorporated Trustees of Empowerment for Unemployed Youths Initiative its lawyer, Mr Edward Omaga, to pay the sum of N300,000 each to Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the All Progressives Congress, APC and the Clerk of the National Assembly.



The Judge gave the order while dismissing a suit filed by the group seeking the withdrawal of the Certificate of Return of Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege.

In his judgment, Justice Mohammed, described the case as an abuse of court process as the issues in contention have already been decided in an earlier judgment of Justice Othman Musa of the FCT High Court, Bwari.

INEC, APC and the Clerk of the National Assembly were joined as defendants in the matter.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a group, the incorporated Trustees of Empowerment for Unemployed Youths Initiative, had, on May 19, approached the court, asking to order the withdrawal of the Certificate of Return issued to Omo-Agege.