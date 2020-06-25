Why we sealed buildings linked to ex-Abia Governor – EFCC

Why we sealed buildings linked to ex-Abia Governor – EFCC

Thursday, June 25, 2020 10:10 pm


Theodore Orji

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has traced some property suspected to be from proceeds of fraud to former Abia governor, Sen. Theodore Orji.

Spokesperson of the commission, Mr Dele Oyewale disclosed this on Thursday in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

Oyewale said the property which were sealed in Umuahia, the state capital on June 24, 2020 were traced to the former governor in the course of ongoing investigations of Orji’s alleged financial malfeasance.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the property sealed by the EFCC included,  the Abia Mall which accommodates ShopRite and other business entities, Benac Hotels opposite Broadcasting Corporation of Abia.

Also sealed was a housing estate situated at former Umuahia Main Market.

“Our investigations show that the property belongs to Theodore Orji and as part of the investigations, we have to seal them. That is exactly what we have done,” he said.

Oyewale said that investigations into the alleged financial fraud perpetrated by the former governor was ongoing, adding that the suspect would be charged to court in due time.

“We cannot give a time frame within which to charge him to court because our investigations are always thorough and very diligent,” he said.

The EFCC spokesperson said that the commission usually collaborated with and relies on information from relevant agencies during its investigations.

“The sealed property are proof of the ongoing investigations and the probe will determine if more will be sealed,” Oyewale said.

Sen. Orji, who represents Abia Central Senatorial zone in the National Assembly,  was Abia governor between 2007 and 2015.

He had been under investigation by the anti-graft agency since 2018 for allegedly misappropriating over N48 billion.

This followed a petition by a group, Fight Corruption: Save Nigeria Group.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    4 mins ago

    Makinde mourns ex-Gov. Ajimobi
    11 mins ago

    15 political parties for Edo governorship poll – INEC
    16 mins ago

    Late Ajimobi was a pillar of support to NGF – Gov. Fayemi
    1 hour ago

    Police recover 6 rifles from Pastor in Delta
    1 hour ago

    Minister Mourns Ajimobi
    2 hours ago

    Housewife, 20, kills 8-year-old stepson with poison in Katsina
    2 hours ago

    APC in Rivers commends Buhari over dissolution of party’s NWC
    2 hours ago

    Edo 2020: Why we stepped down for Obaseki – PDP aspirants