Death hits the Nigerian movie industry again on Thursday as popular veteran Yoruba actor, Gbolagade Akinpelu popularly known as Ogun Majek, passes on.

Majek who has been battling with a prolonged sickness died on Thursday morning at his Imalefalafia, Oke-Ado, Ibadan residence, according to reports.

His colleague and filmmaker, Tunde Ola-Yusuf, confirmed the incident in a Facebook post.

In a Facebook post, he said: “From him we come and on to him we shall return, Alh Gbolagade Akinpelu Ogunmajek has returned to his creator. May God almighty rest his soul among the righteous. Amen.”

