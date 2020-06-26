Adeyemi hails FG on Iluke – Eggon Road

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly Smart Adeyemi, has applauded the federal government for paying prompt attention to construction and rehabilitation of roads in Kogi West Senatorial District. Adeyemi singled out President Muhammodu Buhari and Babatunde Fashola for matching words with action on the roads.

Adeyemi was reacting to the award of contract for the construction of Iluke – Aiyetoro Kiri – Eggon Road by the Federal Executive Council during it’s meeting on Wednesday. In a statement by Olowo Cornelius, his Legislative Aide, Adeyemi said the attention on the road is an assurance that the government cares for the people

The Senator recalled that before his assumption of duty he paid a visit to the then Minister of Works, Housing, and Power, with an SOS message on the terrible state of the roads in Kogi West, with particular reference to the Iluke-Kupa road, the Kabba-Omuaran road, Kabba-Okene road and the Kabba-Omuo road connecting Kogi State to Ekiti State, stressing the need for urgent Federal Government intervention.

“Sometime in February this year, the Honourable Minister of works led a team of his staff to the National Assembly on interaction with the Senators on the state of infrastructures, on that occasion, Distinguished Senator Smart Adeyemi engaged the Honourable Minister for over an hour on the need for the Federal Government to consider the pain, losses and deprivations that Kogi West residents have had to endure due to the terrible state of those roads, the Minister left with a promise to look into it urgently.

“On Wednesday this week, the 24th of June, 2020, one of the promises has become a reality as the Federal Executive Council approved and awarded the contract for the construction of Iluke to Kupa road. This singular act gladdens the heart of our people and further reassures them that the government of PMB cares for them.

The Senator further appreciated the deliberate recovery plan of PMB’s government in post COVID-19 season which includes massive road construction and infrastructural development, this he believes is in recognition of the role of good transport networks in opening up remote areas for total economic turnaround and full social integration.

Adeyemi also thanked Governor Yahaya Adoza Bello for doing all within his powers to make the approval and contract award of the project a reality, acknowledging that his series of phone calls and private visits to the Minister made it happen.

He acknowledged and appreciated the synergy and cordiality amongst the Senators from Kogi State, and between the Senators and the Governor of Kogi State, which he noted has always impacted positively on their pursuits at the Federal level towards making life better for the people at home.

The Senator appealed to the Federal Government not to forget the reconstruction of Kabba-Omuaran, and Kabba-Omuo roads, linking Kogi to Kwara and Ekiti States respectively, as well as Kabba-Okene road.

The News reports that the Federal Executive Council on Wednesday announced the award of the contract for the construction of the Iluke – Eggon Road for N25 billion.