FG appoints VCs for Uniport, Maritime varsities

Friday, June 26, 2020 4:56 pm


Prof. Stephen Agochi Okodudu of the Department of Sociology, Faculty of Social Sciences appointed as the Acting Vice-Chancellor of UNIPORT

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Prof. Stephen Agochi Okodudu of the Department of Sociology, Faculty of Social Sciences as the Acting Vice-Chancellor of  University of Port Harcourt, UNIPORT for a period of  six months. The acting appointment is with effect from 13th July, 2020.

Similarly, Prof. Munakurogha Adigio has been appointed as the substantive Vice Chancellor of Maritime University, Okerenkoko in Delta State, effect from 11 June, 2020.

Briefing Journalists after receiving his appointment letter, the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor said he will internationalise Maritime University by partnering with the University of Liverpool in the United Kingdom to fully establish Marine Engineering programme at his University.

Adigio also said one of his cardinal objectives is to move the University to its permanent site.

The two appointments were conveyed in a press statement, by Ben Bem Goong, Director of Press and Public Relations in the Federal Ministry of Education.

