Gov. Okowa’s family on self-isolation as daughter test positive for COVID-19

Friday, June 26, 2020 12:13 pm


Governor Okowa of Delta State

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Delta State Government  announced on Friday that one of the children of the Governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has tested positive to the Coronavirus.

In a statement, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, said, “consequently, the Governor and his family members will immediately commence self-isolation for 14 days.
“It is again pertinent to stress that COVID-19 is real, and citizens are advised to be disciplined and comply with the protocols of wearing face masks and maintaining physical-distancing while in public places as well as basic hygiene of hand-washing with soap in running water and use of alcohol-based sanitisers as NCDC regulation demands,” Ifeajika added.
The Secretary to the State Government, Mr Chris Ebie and Charles Aniagwu, Commissioner for Information had also tested positive for Covid-19.
