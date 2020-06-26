Gov. Okowa’s family on self-isolation as daughter test positive for COVID-19

In a statement, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, said, “consequently, the Governor and his family members will immediately commence self-isolation for 14 days.
“It is again pertinent to stress that COVID-19 is real, and citizens are advised to be disciplined and comply with the protocols of wearing face masks and maintaining physical-distancing while in public places as well as basic hygiene of hand-washing with soap in running water and use of alcohol-based sanitisers as NCDC regulation demands,” Ifeajika added.
The Secretary to the State Government, Mr Chris Ebie and Charles Aniagwu, Commissioner for Information had also tested positive for Covid-19.
