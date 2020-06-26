Kogi begins 80% salary payment for June

Despite the drastic shortfall in the May 2020 allocation of the Kogi state government, workers have began receiving alert for June Salaries.

The State government still maintained the 80% salaries to its workers, while the Judiciary got full.

The same percentage that was paid last month to LG workers and Teachers was also paid.

The state net statutory allocation for the month of June is N2,390,270,222.22. The value added tax(VAT) for the month of June is N1,031,567.784.95. The Exchange gain and Excess bank charge for the month of June is N195,062,398.85 and 7,895,816.25 respectively. Therefore,the state gross statutory distributable income for the month of June is N3,624,796,222.22

The 21 local government areas in Kogi state received a net statutory allocation of N2,126,171,584.30 for the month of June . The Value added tax(VAT) for the month of June is N706,427,235.29. Also,the Exchange gain and Excess bank charge for the month of June is N141,437,346.22 and N5,927,551.32 respectively.

Hence,the local Government areas gross statutory allocation is N2,984,963,717.13.