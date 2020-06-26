Kogi begins 80% salary payment for June

Kogi begins 80% salary payment for June

Friday, June 26, 2020 8:27 pm


Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State


Despite the drastic shortfall in the May 2020 allocation of the Kogi state government, workers have began receiving alert for June Salaries.

The State government still maintained the 80% salaries to its workers, while the Judiciary got full.

The same percentage that was paid last month to LG workers and Teachers was also paid.

The state net statutory allocation for the month of June is N2,390,270,222.22. The value added tax(VAT) for the month of June is N1,031,567.784.95. The Exchange gain and Excess bank charge for the month of June is N195,062,398.85 and 7,895,816.25 respectively. Therefore,the state gross statutory distributable income for the month of June is N3,624,796,222.22

The 21 local government areas in Kogi state received a net statutory allocation of N2,126,171,584.30 for the month of June . The Value added tax(VAT) for the month of June is N706,427,235.29. Also,the Exchange gain and Excess bank charge for the month of June is N141,437,346.22 and N5,927,551.32 respectively.
Hence,the local Government areas gross statutory allocation is N2,984,963,717.13.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Supreme Court Judgement: Abubakar accepts verdict, congratulates Wada
    4 hours ago

    Trial of alleged kidnap kingpin ‘Evans’ stalled again
    4 hours ago

    ECOWAS Court orders Nigeria to pay 244 soldiers dismissed in 2016
    4 hours ago

    Kogi PDP reacts to Supreme Court judgement
    4 hours ago

    FG appoints VCs for Uniport, Maritime varsities
    4 hours ago

    Lady raped serially at 13 by aunt’s husband gets help
    4 hours ago

    Ajimobi: Flag flying at half-mask in Oyo
    4 hours ago

    Former Osun SSG returns to APC